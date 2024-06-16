Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $99,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 3.0 %

GPC traded down $4.21 on Friday, reaching $136.70. 1,159,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.19. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

