Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $2.48 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd decreased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,826 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma comprises 2.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,247,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,130,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

