Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.13. 1,671,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.00. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.97 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.