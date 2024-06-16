Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up 3.6% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 239,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,309,981. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $5.20 on Friday, hitting $140.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

