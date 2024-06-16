GICTrade Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,251.18 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $85.40 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.86021897 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

