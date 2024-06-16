Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Short Interest Up 45.0% in May

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of KROP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

