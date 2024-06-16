Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Short Interest Up 45.0% in May

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance
Shares of KROP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.21.
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Company Profile
