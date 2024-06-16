Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 29.29% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $106,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GINN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 81,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GINN traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657. The company has a market cap of $355.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.