Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $103.55 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,499 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $103,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell University bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,218,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. 2,854,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,969. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

