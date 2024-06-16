Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $174.67 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of TotalEnergies worth $174,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of TTE traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,872. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

