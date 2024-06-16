Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $190.62 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Insulet worth $190,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Insulet by 227.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insulet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 689.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.45. The stock had a trading volume of 483,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.82. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $298.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $2,336,346. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
