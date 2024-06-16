Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $190.62 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Insulet worth $190,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Insulet by 227.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insulet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 689.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.45. The stock had a trading volume of 483,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.82. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $298.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $2,336,346. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

