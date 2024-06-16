Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $97.57 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $97,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,002,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 589.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.71. 97,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,256. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.35.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

