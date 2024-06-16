Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,595,780 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $165,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,909,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,274. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

