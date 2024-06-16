Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 158,209 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of National Grid worth $111,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in National Grid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. 1,066,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

