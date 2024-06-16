Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 491,316 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $108,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Globe Life by 14.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Globe Life by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 230.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.