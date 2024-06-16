Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,541 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $195,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 16.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 615.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.25. 617,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,322. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

