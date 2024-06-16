Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Dynatrace worth $183,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,205,000 after purchasing an additional 956,000 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.91. 1,960,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

