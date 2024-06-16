Graham (NYSE:GHC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $706.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.18. Graham has a twelve month low of $551.36 and a twelve month high of $778.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.