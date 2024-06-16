Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Invests $19.45 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 458,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,451,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,649,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,945,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after buying an additional 130,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,798,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,256,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,181,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,135,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,027. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.