Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Invests $8.20 Million in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 360,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.4% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,431,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,128. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

