Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Eversource Energy makes up 0.6% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $149,906,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after purchasing an additional 702,360 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 665,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. 1,677,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

