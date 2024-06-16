Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 0.1% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after buying an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,993,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.63. 53,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,856. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $196.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

