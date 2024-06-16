Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,049,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 8,169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40,166.3 days.
Shares of Great Wall Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.95.
