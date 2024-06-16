Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,049,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 8,169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40,166.3 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

About Great Wall Motor

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.