Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0340 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $117,420.69 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,612.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00643775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00118737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00038358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00265764 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00074300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

