Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Matthew L. Posard Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after acquiring an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 468,977 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

