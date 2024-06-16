Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2024 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HMDPF opened at C$77.15 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$35.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.71.
About Hammond Power Solutions
