Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2024 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11.

OTCMKTS:HMDPF opened at C$77.15 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$35.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.71.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

