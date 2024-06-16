HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,614,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,331 shares of company stock worth $8,744,659. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

