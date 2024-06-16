HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Super League Enterprise Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of SLE stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a negative return on equity of 228.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

