Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 51.3% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HENKY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 154,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.3332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

