Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

