HI Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, HI has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $158,417.40 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,575.47 or 0.99998463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012898 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00091582 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049916 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $118,343.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

