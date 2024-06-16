HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

