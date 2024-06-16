Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

