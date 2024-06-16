IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $504.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

