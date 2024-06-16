Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. 4,892,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Incyte by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,792 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,409,000 after buying an additional 991,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 56.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after buying an additional 970,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Incyte by 842.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 854,311 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
