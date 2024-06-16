Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Up 49.0% in May

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inno Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of INHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 74,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Inno has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

