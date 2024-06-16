Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Purchases 1,309 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £6,492.64 ($8,267.72).

Shares of LON BPM opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £190.80 million, a PE ratio of 753.68 and a beta of 0.72. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 347.20 ($4.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 519.85 ($6.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 485.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 5.36 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is 1,029.41%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.13) price target on shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners in a research report on Wednesday.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

