Insider Buying: Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK) Insider Buys A$33,250.00 in Stock

Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK – Get Free Report) insider Ross Norgard purchased 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$33,250.00 ($22,019.87).

Brockman Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Brockman Mining

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of iron ore mining projects in Australia. Its flagship project is the Marillana, a 50% owned iron ore project that covers an area of 82 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

