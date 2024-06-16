Insider Buying: Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) CEO Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian M. Strem acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.98.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KPRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
