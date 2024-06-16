Insider Buying: Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) CEO Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian M. Strem acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KPRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kiora Pharmaceuticals

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.