Insider Buying: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) CEO Buys 11,061 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) CEO Steven M. Klein bought 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $83,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $7.79 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $345.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth $3,519,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 20.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 234,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

