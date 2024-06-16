Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Sells $37,242.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $8.66 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

