Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $977,603.38 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $977,603.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,638.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE DFIN opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $66.21.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.