Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $977,603.38 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $977,603.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,638.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE DFIN opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $66.21.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
