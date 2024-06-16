Insider Selling: FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Chairman Sells $167,588.90 in Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FARO Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:FARO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $24.80.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
FARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FARO
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FARO Technologies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.