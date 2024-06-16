Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells $5,808,902.48 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $5,808,902.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,069,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,117,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,453,252.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08.

On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $2,585,027.94.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GCT opened at $31.17 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCT shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

