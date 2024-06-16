Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $113,372.50 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $113,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,272,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagerty Trading Down 5.4 %

HGTY opened at $9.77 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hagerty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

