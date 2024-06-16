Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $120,083.42 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,895.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 3rd, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00.

On Monday, April 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00.

Shares of HURN opened at $94.95 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

