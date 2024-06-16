Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells C$194,958.00 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total transaction of C$194,958.00.

Blain Mitchell Van Melle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 8 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$69.60.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TA stock opened at C$9.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of C$8.22 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.70.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.54. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of C$947.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.8411458 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TA shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.28.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

