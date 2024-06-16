Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $383,424.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $471.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $500.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.19. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

