Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Sells $11,826.32 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $11,826.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,001.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,619 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $3,928.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,327 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $3,560.31.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Garrett Smallwood sold 3,543 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $5,491.65.

On Monday, June 3rd, Garrett Smallwood sold 6,600 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $9,966.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Garrett Smallwood sold 13,965 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $21,506.10.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Garrett Smallwood sold 5,711 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,080.49.

On Friday, May 24th, Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $16,645.71.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $15,136.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $48,353.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $24,455.64.

Wag! Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PET opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PET has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PET

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PET. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.