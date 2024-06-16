Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th.

NSP stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,090,000 after purchasing an additional 780,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,291,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 894,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

