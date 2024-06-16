Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 9,951 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,652,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,374,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

